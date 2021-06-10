Willow Smith Says She Was Bullied For Listening To Punk-Rock Music

Willow Smith said that she was bullied for listening to punk-rock music growing up, according to Blativity News. She shared that she felt as if Black women haven't historically been accepted into the genre.

Smith opened up to V Magazine last week about her passion for all types of music. She said:

"[B]eing a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you. Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance."

Smith told Alternative Press that she felt a lot of pressure from the people around her to stay away from the punk rock scene. She said:

"I remember going to some of my peers when I was in school and expressing to them that I wanted to perm my hair and do the classic emo swoop to the side and them just looking at me going, ‘I don’t think that that’s going to be a good look for you.' I remember feeling exactly like, ‘Wow, I just want to be a cute emo girl and just live my life.’"