Feedback

Willow Smith Says She Was Bullied For Listening To Punk-Rock Music

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2021

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Vide – Step and Repeat
Photo: Getty Images

Willow Smith said that she was bullied for listening to punk-rock music growing up, according to Blativity News. She shared that she felt as if Black women haven't historically been accepted into the genre.

Smith opened up to V Magazine last week about her passion for all types of music. She said:

"[B]eing a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you. Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance."

Smith told Alternative Press that she felt a lot of pressure from the people around her to stay away from the punk rock scene. She said:

"I remember going to some of my peers when I was in school and expressing to them that I wanted to perm my hair and do the classic emo swoop to the side and them just looking at me going, ‘I don’t think that that’s going to be a good look for you.' I remember feeling exactly like, ‘Wow, I just want to be a cute emo girl and just live my life.’"

Chat About Willow Smith Says She Was Bullied For Listening To Punk-Rock Music

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.