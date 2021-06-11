4 Pride Month Specials In Cleveland

Pride Month is still going strong with specials on beer, wine, cake and more.

Some of Cleveland’s staple companies — including Platform Beer Co., Firehouse Can Co. and Betts Restaurant — are offering Pride specials with donations to LGBTQ-friendly organizations. Plus, chain restaurant TGI Fridays has a cake on special, cleveland.com points out in a story published Friday (June 11), just in time to kick off your weekend.

Here’s what each company is offering:

Platform Beer Co.

“A Fabulous Surprise Invades this month: PRIDE MARTIAN 🏳️‍🌈👽

“With @nasa revealing the secrets about UFOs, it’s time for us surprise you with a new Martian...not just one color, but all of them: Pride Martian releases this week, just in time for the start of #PrideMonth!

“Invading at 6% ABV, this beer is a tropical burst of summer, bustling with pronounced flavors of sweet watermelon, tangy pineapple, and candy cherry.

“Every can sold gives back to an Ohio LGBTQ+ Organization that has helped so many... This tart slushee style sour keeps on giving, with $1 per case donated back to @Stonewallcolumbus!

“P.S. The gay Social Media guy couldn’t be prouder to post about this! 🏳️‍🌈”

Find Platform Beer Co. here.

Firehouse Can Co.

“Hey folks!⁠⁠

⁠⁠”Graham + Fisk's Pride Box will be available for pickup during and after today's Pride Ride! ⁠⁠

⁠⁠”Make sure to check out @lgbtcleveland or http://lgbtcleveland.org/Pride/ for more information regarding the event. Pre-registration is required to participate and festivities kick off at 10am.⁠⁠

⁠⁠”Hope to see y'all there! #prideride”