4 Pride Month Specials In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
June 11, 2021
Pride Month is still going strong with specials on beer, wine, cake and more.
Some of Cleveland’s staple companies — including Platform Beer Co., Firehouse Can Co. and Betts Restaurant — are offering Pride specials with donations to LGBTQ-friendly organizations. Plus, chain restaurant TGI Fridays has a cake on special, cleveland.com points out in a story published Friday (June 11), just in time to kick off your weekend.
Here’s what each company is offering:
Platform Beer Co.
“A Fabulous Surprise Invades this month: PRIDE MARTIAN 🏳️🌈👽
“With @nasa revealing the secrets about UFOs, it’s time for us surprise you with a new Martian...not just one color, but all of them: Pride Martian releases this week, just in time for the start of #PrideMonth!
“Invading at 6% ABV, this beer is a tropical burst of summer, bustling with pronounced flavors of sweet watermelon, tangy pineapple, and candy cherry.
🍉 🍍 🍒 🏳️🌈 🍉 🍍 🍒 🏳️🌈 🍉 🍍 🍒 🏳️🌈 🍉 🍍 🍒
“Every can sold gives back to an Ohio LGBTQ+ Organization that has helped so many... This tart slushee style sour keeps on giving, with $1 per case donated back to @Stonewallcolumbus!
“P.S. The gay Social Media guy couldn’t be prouder to post about this! 🏳️🌈”
Find Platform Beer Co. here.
Firehouse Can Co.
“Hey folks!
”Graham + Fisk's Pride Box will be available for pickup during and after today's Pride Ride!
”Make sure to check out @lgbtcleveland or http://lgbtcleveland.org/Pride/ for more information regarding the event. Pre-registration is required to participate and festivities kick off at 10am.
”Hope to see y'all there! #prideride”
Betts Restaurant
Betts Restaurant customers can find a cocktail that mixes mango hibiscus soda and Absolute Vodka, a delicious concoction that benefits The Trevor Project, cleveland.com reports.
The Trevor Project aims to provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people, focusing on those 25 and younger. Find more about the organization here.
TGI Fridays
“Eat every delicious color! During June #pride Month, FRIDAYS will donate a portion of Rainbow Cake sales to GLSEN, an organization ensuring safe & inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ students.”