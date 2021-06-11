$552K Worth Of Counterfeit Designer Items Seized In Chicago

Authorities confiscated more than half a million dollars worth of counterfeit designer products in a Chicago passenger’s luggage.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers asked two Minnesota travelers returning from Turkey whether they had anything to declare on March 31, and although they denied that they had anything to declare, officials discovered $2,000 worth of “gifts.” An inspection of their seven duffel bags revealed $552,000 of counterfeit designer items, a Customs and Border Protection press release states.

The agency adds that counterfeiting and piracy costs the U.S. economy between $200 billion and $250 billion each year, as well as 750,000 U.S. jobs.

The bags included more than 550 items bearing trademarks of Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and others, according to the release issued Wednesday (June 9).

Ultimately, Homeland Security Investigations and Cook County Sheriff’s Department officials arrested the passengers “on criminal complaints signed by representatives of Louis Vuitton and Chanel for the infringing goods found in the passengers’ luggage,” the release states.

“The smuggling and illegal sales of counterfeit merchandise is a growing threat to our economy, and U.S. jobs, that cannot stand,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. “Those travelers who are found to be smuggling counterfeit items will face consequences for the harm they do to the U.S. economic well-being.”