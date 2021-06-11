How Queen Elizabeth Is Coping With The Loss Of Prince Philip

Though Queen Elizabeth is preparing to celebrate her "official" birthday—Her Majesty was actually born on April 21, 1926—with the annual Trouping the Colour parade this weekend, she is also still quietly mourning the loss of her husband of 73 years. Prince Philip passed away in April after a few months of illness. This week was likely an especially solemn one for Her Majesty, as Prince Philip would've turned 100-years-old on Thursday (June 10).

According to a new report from People, Queen Elizabeth has been focusing on her "family, faith and service to her kingdom" since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away. "I always felt that she was never knocked off course," a royal insider told the outler. "It's her way to remain as steady as possible."

The long-reigning monarch is keeping her husband's memory alive by getting on with her work. "She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on," a source close to the Queen explained. "She loves to work. She is never idle."

Through it all, of course, "her family will be by her side" to support her, one source adds.