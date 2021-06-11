Kate Middleton Says She 'Can't Wait To Meet' Baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton commented publicly on the birth of her niece, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Winsdor, for the first time on Friday (June 11). The Duchess of Cambridge was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter while visiting a primary school in Cornwall, England.

During a press conference held at school, NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell asked if Kate had any "wishes" for the royal family's newest additiom. Kate, slightly caught off guard by the question, responded: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her, because we haven't yet met her. So, hopefully, that will be soon."