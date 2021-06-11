Feedback

Kate Middleton Says She 'Can't Wait To Meet' Baby Lilibet

By Emily Lee

June 11, 2021

The Duchess Of Cambridge And Dr. Jill Biden Visit A Primary School In Cornwall
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton commented publicly on the birth of her niece, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Winsdor, for the first time on Friday (June 11). The Duchess of Cambridge was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter while visiting a primary school in Cornwall, England.

During a press conference held at school, NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell asked if Kate had any "wishes" for the royal family's newest additiom. Kate, slightly caught off guard by the question, responded: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her, because we haven't yet met her. So, hopefully, that will be soon."

Kate was then asked if she and her husband, Prince William, had FaceTimed with baby Lilibet, to which Kate she hadn't. The press conference then came to a close.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined at Connor Downs Academy by first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The pair visited the school's Reception Class, which "uses child-led teaching to help its pupils to develop as independent, confident and successful learners," according to a press release.

