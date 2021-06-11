Marshmello Drops 'Shockwave' Album Ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J & More

In a recent interview with Forbes, Marshmello said that he's been working on new music and his new album for the past year. He said:

"Because of no touring and stuff, it's the most diligent and specific and tedious work I've put into an album, which is exciting. And also, on top of that, I'm also going to have singles coming out too. Pop singles, hip-hop singles. I've just been making as much music as I can while being in my house this whole time. I definitely have had a lot of time to work."

