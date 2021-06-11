Marshmello Drops 'Shockwave' Album Ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J & More
By Taylor Fields
June 11, 2021
Marshmello is back with his brand fourth full-length new album, Shockwave.
Shockwave follows Marshmello's 2019 album Joywave III, and is his first album that is separate from his Joywave collection due to the different sounds on the project. The 12-song collection includes features from a genre-spanning group of artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, DJ Sliink, Sippy, Peekaboo, Nitti Gritti, Subtronics, Carnage and TroyBoi.
"I've been blessed enough to be taken under the wing of the legendary hip hop producer Southside. [...] With this new album, I wanted the influence of a lot of hip hop drums, and I think listening through, you can hear that."
Shockwave Track Listing:
- "Fairytale"
- "Supernovacane"
- "Jiggle It" feat. TroyBoi
- "Back It Up" feat. DJ Sliink
- "Vibr8"
- "Bad B*tches" feat. Nitti Gritti & Megan Thee Stallion
- "Back In Time" feat. Carnage
- "Hitta" feat. Eptic & Juicy J
- "House Party feat. Subtronics
- "Candy Kid" feat. SIPPY
- "Pushin Stacks" feat. Peekaboo
- "Shockwave"
In a recent interview with Forbes, Marshmello said that he's been working on new music and his new album for the past year. He said:
"Because of no touring and stuff, it's the most diligent and specific and tedious work I've put into an album, which is exciting. And also, on top of that, I'm also going to have singles coming out too. Pop singles, hip-hop singles. I've just been making as much music as I can while being in my house this whole time. I definitely have had a lot of time to work."
Listen to Marshmello's new album Shockwave on iHeartRadio.