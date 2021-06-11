PmBata Drops New Single & Video For 'Favorite Song'

PmBata's latest single is here!

On Friday (June 11), the rising artist dropped his first official release since signing with 300 Entertainment titled "favorite song." The upbeat track, written and vocal produced by Bata, is all about "how it feels when your significant other says your name."

"It sounds different than anyone else saying your name, so I compared it to a song. My favorite song," the 21-year-old Kansas City native said in a press release.

As for the track's music video, Bata called on his real-life favorite person, his girlfriend, to play his love interest in the visual.