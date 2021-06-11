Polo G Releases 'Hall Of Fame' Album Feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, & More

Polo G's third studio album, Hall of Fame, has arrived!

On Friday (June 11), the Chicago rapper released the feature-heavy 20-track LP, which includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Hall of Fame also includes Polo's hit single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered over 50 million US streams in its first week — the highest weekly sum for any male artist in 2021, as reported by Complex — and gifted him his first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 22-year-old rapper spoke with Complex ahead of Hall of Fame's release to discuss the success of "RAPSTAR" as well as his continued rise.

“I’m really just trying to embrace it and soak it in," he said. "Even though it was something that I manifested, it’s still damn near hard to believe. Because it ain’t like I stepped outside the box. I just made the same natural music that I always make. It’s just that I’m finally getting the recognition that I deserve."