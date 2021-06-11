Feedback

Polo G Releases 'Hall Of Fame' Album Feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, & More

By Lauren Crawford

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Polo G's third studio album, Hall of Fame, has arrived!

On Friday (June 11), the Chicago rapper released the feature-heavy 20-track LP, which includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Hall of Fame also includes Polo's hit single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered over 50 million US streams in its first week — the highest weekly sum for any male artist in 2021, as reported by Complex — and gifted him his first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 22-year-old rapper spoke with Complex ahead of Hall of Fame's release to discuss the success of "RAPSTAR" as well as his continued rise.

“I’m really just trying to embrace it and soak it in," he said. "Even though it was something that I manifested, it’s still damn near hard to believe. Because it ain’t like I stepped outside the box. I just made the same natural music that I always make. It’s just that I’m finally getting the recognition that I deserve."

Polo also spoke about Hall of Fame specifically, sharing that he worked on the LP "for a year-plus."

"I started it damn near before my last album dropped,” he said, adding that his first two albums were his “coming out party."

“My mentality was to kill—nah, it’s always to kill—but my mentality was to show that I’m evolving as an artist, trying new things, not being afraid to use different beats or try different flows, and just stepping outside the box a little more than I did last time," he continued. “I just wanted to show how good I can do it on my own."

While Hall of Fame includes 10 songs with features, the remaining ten tracks are just Polo.

Chat About Polo G Releases 'Hall Of Fame' Album Feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, & More

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.