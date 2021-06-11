Polo G Releases 'Hall Of Fame' Album Feat. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, & More
By Lauren Crawford
June 11, 2021
Polo G's third studio album, Hall of Fame, has arrived!
On Friday (June 11), the Chicago rapper released the feature-heavy 20-track LP, which includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and more.
Hall of Fame also includes Polo's hit single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered over 50 million US streams in its first week — the highest weekly sum for any male artist in 2021, as reported by Complex — and gifted him his first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The 22-year-old rapper spoke with Complex ahead of Hall of Fame's release to discuss the success of "RAPSTAR" as well as his continued rise.
“I’m really just trying to embrace it and soak it in," he said. "Even though it was something that I manifested, it’s still damn near hard to believe. Because it ain’t like I stepped outside the box. I just made the same natural music that I always make. It’s just that I’m finally getting the recognition that I deserve."
Polo also spoke about Hall of Fame specifically, sharing that he worked on the LP "for a year-plus."
"I started it damn near before my last album dropped,” he said, adding that his first two albums were his “coming out party."
“My mentality was to kill—nah, it’s always to kill—but my mentality was to show that I’m evolving as an artist, trying new things, not being afraid to use different beats or try different flows, and just stepping outside the box a little more than I did last time," he continued. “I just wanted to show how good I can do it on my own."
While Hall of Fame includes 10 songs with features, the remaining ten tracks are just Polo.