The Killers Tease Bruce Springsteen Collaboration
By Katrina Nattress
June 11, 2021
The Killers started teasing a new collaboration this week, eager for fans to guess their mystery featured artist. But then Bruce Springsteen spoiled the game when he came out and said he was working on a song with the alt-rockers during a recent episode of his radio show.
“It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so,” he said. “I’ve been staying busy.”
The Killers went with it and officially announced that they had recorded a song called "Dustland" with Springsteen. "Looks like the cat’s out of the bag," they wrote on Twitter. "When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement."
They followed that up with a snippet of the song's music video, revealing it'd be coming out on June 16. Listen to the "Dustland" teaser below.
The new track will most likely be the first offering of The Killers' upcoming seventh studio album. Back in April, the band confirmed that the new collection of songs was "finished" and "will come out this year." Though they've been hinting at the project since last year, "Dustland" will be the beginning of its official rollout.