The Killers Tease Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

The Killers started teasing a new collaboration this week, eager for fans to guess their mystery featured artist. But then Bruce Springsteen spoiled the game when he came out and said he was working on a song with the alt-rockers during a recent episode of his radio show.

“It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so,” he said. “I’ve been staying busy.”

The Killers went with it and officially announced that they had recorded a song called "Dustland" with Springsteen. "Looks like the cat’s out of the bag," they wrote on Twitter. "When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement."

They followed that up with a snippet of the song's music video, revealing it'd be coming out on June 16. Listen to the "Dustland" teaser below.