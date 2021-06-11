Feedback

The Killers Tease Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

By Katrina Nattress

June 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Killers started teasing a new collaboration this week, eager for fans to guess their mystery featured artist. But then Bruce Springsteen spoiled the game when he came out and said he was working on a song with the alt-rockers during a recent episode of his radio show.

“It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so,” he said. “I’ve been staying busy.”

The Killers went with it and officially announced that they had recorded a song called "Dustland" with Springsteen. "Looks like the cat’s out of the bag," they wrote on Twitter. "When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement."

They followed that up with a snippet of the song's music video, revealing it'd be coming out on June 16. Listen to the "Dustland" teaser below.

The new track will most likely be the first offering of The Killers' upcoming seventh studio album. Back in April, the band confirmed that the new collection of songs was "finished" and "will come out this year." Though they've been hinting at the project since last year, "Dustland" will be the beginning of its official rollout.

The KillersBruce Springsteen

Chat About The Killers Tease Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.