This Is Georgia's Best Burger In 2021
By Kelly Fisher
June 11, 2021
Looking for something good to sink your teeth into this weekend?
The Georgia Beef Board has officially crowned the best burger in the Peach State.
Voters helped narrow down the best burger in the state for 2021, and the board considered the votes — and ate burgers, of course — to pinpoint the best one.
These were the Top 4, WSB-TV reminded Georgians Friday morning (June 11):
- Hell’s 1/2 Pounder from CASEY’S in Winder
- Full Monte from The Grill in Hawkinsville
- Juliette Burger from Ocmulgee Brewpub in Macon
- Cheeseburger Talmo Style from Talmo Market Grill in Talmo
Ultimately, the Hawkinsville burger took the No. 1 spot.
“Hey y'all WE DID IT BEST BURGER IN GEORGIA! Thank y'all for voting and getting us to the final 4 and thank y'all for all the support. It means so much and I THANK Y'ALL FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY (HEART),” The Grill in Hawkinsville shared on Facebook on May 28, later adding: “We are so excited and would like to thank our staff for all their hard work to help make this possible and I thank all of you for coming to eat with us and all the votes, without y'all this wouldn't have happened. Thank you so much. This was not only a win for The Grill but for Hawkinsville too.”
Find more info about The Grill in Hawkinsville here.
2021 Georgia's Best Burger Winner
🍔🍔 Georgia's Best Burger 🍔 🍔 and the winner of the first ever Georgia's Best Burger title goes to... The Full Monte from The Grill in Hawkinsville 😍 Congratulations!!Posted by Beef On Georgia's Mind on Friday, May 28, 2021