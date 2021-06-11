This Is Georgia's Best Burger In 2021

Looking for something good to sink your teeth into this weekend?

The Georgia Beef Board has officially crowned the best burger in the Peach State.

Voters helped narrow down the best burger in the state for 2021, and the board considered the votes — and ate burgers, of course — to pinpoint the best one.

These were the Top 4, WSB-TV reminded Georgians Friday morning (June 11):

Hell’s 1/2 Pounder from CASEY’S in Winder

Full Monte from The Grill in Hawkinsville

Juliette Burger from Ocmulgee Brewpub in Macon

Cheeseburger Talmo Style from Talmo Market Grill in Talmo

Ultimately, the Hawkinsville burger took the No. 1 spot.

“Hey y'all WE DID IT BEST BURGER IN GEORGIA! Thank y'all for voting and getting us to the final 4 and thank y'all for all the support. It means so much and I THANK Y'ALL FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY (HEART),” The Grill in Hawkinsville shared on Facebook on May 28, later adding: “We are so excited and would like to thank our staff for all their hard work to help make this possible and I thank all of you for coming to eat with us and all the votes, without y'all this wouldn't have happened. Thank you so much. This was not only a win for The Grill but for Hawkinsville too.”

Find more info about The Grill in Hawkinsville here.