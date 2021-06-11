Two Passengers On Fully Vaccinated Cruise Ship Test Positive For COVID-19

Two passengers who shared a stateroom on the first cruise ship to set sail in North America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean said that the two passengers are both asymptomatic and are currently in isolation. They are being monitored by the ship's medical team, and the cruise line said they are "conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation."

"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests, and the communities we visit," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The cruise line said that all passengers and crew on the Celebrity Millenium were fully vaccinated and had to provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours before setting sail. There were about 500 passengers on the ship, which made stops in Barbados, Aruba, and Curaço.

The ship was docked at its final stop in Curaço when the passengers tested positive for the virus after undergoing required end-of-cruise testing. It will finish its seven-day voyage when it returns to St. Maarten on Saturday (June 12).