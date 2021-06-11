Unique Chicago Bar Lets You Can Play Mini Golf While You Have A Drink

Looking for a good dose of nostalgia?

There’s a bar where you can play 9 holes of putt-putt while you enjoy a beer.

Big Mini Putt is at 1302 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago, marking the Windy City’s first indoor mini-golf course and bar. It opened this spring.

Here’s what it’s all about, according to the bar:

“Taking residence inside a nearly 5,000 sq ft former garment manufacturing building, The Big Mini is Chicago’s first, dedicated indoor 9-hole mini golf course. The 9-hole course was designed and built by its owners to be challenging yet fun for all skill levels. The course and bar design hearkens back to simpler times: when you could spend your summer nights challenging your family, friends, and/or foes to a couple rounds of mini golf – then cool off with a slushie.

“Oh and we’re not really a ‘club.’ Just a place to have some old school fun and get some delicious drinks.”

Owners Austin and Nick designed and built the course. The Big Mini will also host competitive leagues and other events, including birthdays and other celebrations, its website states.

“It’s a novel concept,” Nick told WGN 9. “The crux of the story is that people want to do something while they’re drinking. They don’t want to just sit around and watch TV anymore”

Find more info here.