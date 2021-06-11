Victoria Beckham Reunites With The Spice Girls For Pride Month Campaign

Posh Spice is back!

Earlier this week, Victoria Beckham announced she's teamed up with her former bandmates once again for a special project. Along with Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Beckham released a limited-edition Spice Girls-themed t-shirt for pride month.

On the official Spice Girls Instagram account, each of the women shared photos of themselves wearing the shirts, which read "Proud and wannabe your lover." The slogan, of course, references the girl group's massively successful 1996 song 'Wannabe.'

"Happy Pride month! The [Victoria Beckham] x Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirt is available now. 100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant [AKT charity] to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community," the Spice Girls' Instagram caption reads.