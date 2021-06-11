Feedback

Victoria Beckham Reunites With The Spice Girls For Pride Month Campaign

By Emily Lee

June 11, 2021

Spice Girls World Tour 2007: London - Exclusive Performance
Photo: Getty Images

Posh Spice is back!

Earlier this week, Victoria Beckham announced she's teamed up with her former bandmates once again for a special project. Along with Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Beckham released a limited-edition Spice Girls-themed t-shirt for pride month.

On the official Spice Girls Instagram account, each of the women shared photos of themselves wearing the shirts, which read "Proud and wannabe your lover." The slogan, of course, references the girl group's massively successful 1996 song 'Wannabe.'

"Happy Pride month! The [Victoria Beckham] x Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirt is available now. 100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant [AKT charity] to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community," the Spice Girls' Instagram caption reads.

Victoria also shared a sweet slideshow of her family members rocking the pride tees, as well, including her husband David Beckham.

"For the third year in a row, we have created a limited-edition T-shirt to celebrate Pride," the description for the shirt reads on the website for Victoria's fashion label. "This year’s design is a special collaboration with both the Albert Kennedy Trust and the Spice Girls, referencing their iconic 1996 debut single, 'Wannabe' – which celebrates its 25th anniversary this July. The Spice Girls championed individuality, accepting yourself and others, kindness and having fun and this year’s T-shirt serves as a reminder of those important messages."

The tee shirt costs $100, however, all proceeds go to the Albert Kennedy Trust, which combats LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the United Kingdom.

