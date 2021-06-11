Vikings Super Fan Millie Wall Passes Away At 102

Longtime Minnesota Vikings superfan Millie Wall has passed away at the age of 102, according to family members.

Millie tugged on all of Minnesota's heartstrings when she attended her first playoff game back in 2018, KARE 11 reported.

Millie's passing was announced on Twitter by her granddaughter Ashley Wall.

Her tweet stated, "It is with great sadness that I announce my Grandma Millie passed away earlier today at the age of 102. She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love. She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten."