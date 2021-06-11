Vikings Super Fan Millie Wall Passes Away At 102
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 11, 2021
Longtime Minnesota Vikings superfan Millie Wall has passed away at the age of 102, according to family members.
Millie tugged on all of Minnesota's heartstrings when she attended her first playoff game back in 2018, KARE 11 reported.
Millie's passing was announced on Twitter by her granddaughter Ashley Wall.
Her tweet stated, "It is with great sadness that I announce my Grandma Millie passed away earlier today at the age of 102. She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love. She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten."
It is with great sadness that I announce my Grandma Millie passed away earlier today at the age of 102. She was a remarkable woman who lived a beautiful life filled with faith, family, kindness, laughter, & love. She will be so missed by so many & she will never be forgotten❤️ pic.twitter.com/0t9fYv9BwN— Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) June 10, 2021
The Minnesota Vikings surprised Millie with tickets for the 2018 playoff game against the New Orleans Saints as an early 100th birthday present.
During that playoff game, Millie showed up with a neon green sign with goals she wanted to check off for that year. The sign said, "2018 WILL BE THE BEST YEAR YET— First playoff game. Turn 100 years old. Watch the Vikings win a Super Bowl." The only box that was checked at the time was attending her first playoff game.
The Minnesota Vikings also posted on Twitter about Millie's passing.
In a tweet with a picture of Millie in Vikings gear, they wrote, "Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Grandma Millie. Millie, who was named one of our 60 Greatest Fans and our 2020 Fan of the Year, will certainly be missed."
Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Grandma Millie.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 11, 2021
Millie, who was named one of our 60 Greatest Fans and our 2020 Fan of the Year, will certainly be missed. pic.twitter.com/eeKeGZR5FV