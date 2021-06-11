Zac Brown Band Returns With New Summer Song 'Same Boat'

Zac Brown Band has returned with brand new music as the group has shared their latest single, "Same Boat."

Written by Zac Brown, along with Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, and recorded at Southern Ground Nashville studio, it marks the first time the band was able to reunite safely in the studio to record together. The song follows Zac Brown Band's 2020 singles "The Man Who Loves You The Most" and "You and Islands," and if you loved the band's iconic 2005 "Chicken Fried" song, you will love this too.

In a statement, Zac Brown explained of the band's new song, "'Same Boat' is really about the human condition. It's about how we all go through the same things, all together. It is a chance to be able to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy. You don’t know what it's like to walk around in someone else’s shoes. We’re all human beings. Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other."

Along those lines, Brown sings in the chorus, "We’re all in the same boat/ Fishing in the same hole/ Wondering where the same time goes and money too/ Trying to fix the same broke hearts/ Wishing on the same stars/ We’re all hoping hope floats We’re all in the same boat."