'Aunt' Miley Cyrus Has Sweet Reaction To Younger Brother Becoming A Dad
By Regina Star
June 12, 2021
Miley Cyrus is an aunt now!
The “Midnight Sky” singer shared a sweet tribute to her younger brother Braison Cyrus, 27, and his wife Stella after they welcomed their first child, a son named Bear Chance Cyrus, this week.
Miley was among the first to take to social media to congratulate her baby brother on becoming a dad with a touching message for her brother and sister-in-law. “My little brothers ‘funeral shoes’ because they are the only black shoes he has,” wrote the 28-year-old pop star.
“Congrats on becoming a dad - Great to know you’re still an idiot,” she joked. “And my gorgeous sister in law, who is 4EVER my idol! Most bad ass ever! … Love you famillllyyyyy!”
Both Stella and Braison did the honors of announcing the news of Bear’s birth in heartwarming Instagram posts.
“Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy,” he wrote with an image of him cradling their newborn child. “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”
The lovebirds, who wed in November 2019, announced they were expecting their first child in December.