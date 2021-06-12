'Aunt' Miley Cyrus Has Sweet Reaction To Younger Brother Becoming A Dad

Miley Cyrus is an aunt now!

The “Midnight Sky” singer shared a sweet tribute to her younger brother Braison Cyrus, 27, and his wife Stella after they welcomed their first child, a son named Bear Chance Cyrus, this week.

Miley was among the first to take to social media to congratulate her baby brother on becoming a dad with a touching message for her brother and sister-in-law. “My little brothers ‘funeral shoes’ because they are the only black shoes he has,” wrote the 28-year-old pop star.

“Congrats on becoming a dad - Great to know you’re still an idiot,” she joked. “And my gorgeous sister in law, who is 4EVER my idol! Most bad ass ever! … Love you famillllyyyyy!”