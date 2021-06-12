Feedback

Over A Dozen People Injured In Shooting In Downtown Austin

By Bill Galluccio

June 12, 2021

Suspect At Large After 13 Shot In Downtown Austin, Texas
Photo: Getty Images

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, early Saturday (June 12) morning.

"We do have two patients in critical condition. We have a total of 11 people transported to one hospital, one was transported to a different hospital, and one person reported to an urgent care clinic. So there is a total of 13 shooting victims," interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters.

"Our officers responded very quickly. They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals."

The area was blocked off to street traffic at the time, but officials said large crowds made it difficult for paramedics to get to the scene of the shooting. There was a large police presence in the area, and officers rushed to provide emergency aid to the victims. Several of the wounded were transported to the hospital in a police car.

"We just heard like nine — a bunch — of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn't even comprehend what was going on at the time," witness Matt Perlstein told KXAN.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and are reviewing surveillance footage. Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and are trying to track down the suspected shooters. They are asking anybody with information to come forward.

