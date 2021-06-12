Three Dead After Car Crashes Into Building Causing Fire, Partial Collapse

Three people were killed and one person critically injured after a Hyundai Santa Fe slammed into a building in Pittsburgh on Saturday (June 12). The car was traveling at 100 mph when it barreled into the Biomat USA Plasma Center, sparking a fire and causing a partial building collapse.

Several people were trapped in the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. There were five donors and ten employees inside the building at the time of the crash. The car traveled roughly 200 feet into the building and caused serious structural damage.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that one of the victims was in the car, and the other two were inside the building. He said that a paramedic was treated for smoke inhalation, and another person suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Hissrich confirmed that everyone has been evacuated from the building and that the fire has been put out.

“You wake up every morning, and you don’t know what’s going to happen to you, whether you’re walking down the street or giving blood, it’s a tragedy,” Hissrich said. “First responders did everything they could to save the individuals that were in the building. It’s a tragedy.”

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims and have not determined what caused the high-speed crash.