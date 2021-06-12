Ubisoft Reveals Details About Rocksmith+ During E3 Presentation

Ubisoft announced the launch of a new subscription service, Rocksmith+, during its presentation at E3 on Saturday (June 12). Rocksmith+ allows players to use a real guitar or bass as they learn to play along with some of their favorite songs. The latest update will also let you play with an acoustic guitar.

"Rocksmith+ features a unique visual interface, improved state-of-the-art note detection, real-time feedback, and all-new personalized recommendations. New tools include the Rocksmith Tablature option for long-time guitarists, MIDI playback, playlists, and how-to videos," Ubisoft said.

Rocksmith+ will cost $14.99 per month, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, or $99.99 for a yearly subscription. It will include new songs added every week, along with new game modes, practice tools, and other features added on a regular basis.

The game will be available on PC this summer and will launch on consoles in the fall. A mobile version will also be coming in the future.

That wasn't all Ubisoft had in store. The developer also released a trailer for its new game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and cloud services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. The game will allow you to explore "the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora" as Na'vi.

Ubisoft also released new footage from Rainbow Six Extraction, a tactical shooter that will pit gamers against hordes of aliens. The game will be released on September 16 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In other Rainbox Six news, Ubisoft said that Rainbow Six Siege will be getting cross-play and cross-progression. Cross-play between PC and streaming platforms like Stadia and Luna will launch on June 30. Cross-play for console players will be coming in 2022.

Far Cry 6 will be getting some new DLC allowing gamers to play as some of the villains from previous games and unveiled a new trailer focusing on the game's villain Anton, who is played by Giancarlo Esposito.

In other DLC news, Ubisoft revealed that Eivor will be heading to Paris in the next expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game will also be getting a discovery mode in the fall.

iHeartRadio will have all the latest information from the E3, and you can watch it live this weekend.