'American Idol's David Archuleta Comes Out As Part Of The LGBTQ Community

David Archuleta has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The American Idol alum opened up about his struggles with his sexuality and religious beliefs in a candid Instagram post on Saturday (June 12). In it, Archuleta calls for “compassion” and “more understanding” toward individuals “who are LGBTQIA+ … and trying to find that balance with their faith.”

"I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way," the 30-year-old started his post. "I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

“Then I also have learned I don't have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don't experience sexual urges,” added the Therapy Sessions star, who yearns for “people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.”

“For people who don’t really understand how feelings outside of just being heterosexual can be possible and ok I just plead that you be more understanding to people who experience and struggle with things that you may not experience and understand yourself,” Archuletta adds in another call for sympathy. “I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose.”

“Even if you’re left with so many more questions with faith and sexuality like me,” he adds, concluding with: “I believe being open to both questions and to faith is how we receive answers. God blesses those who ask.”

