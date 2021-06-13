Feedback

Blink-182 Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket'

By Katrina Nattress

June 13, 2021

Two years ago, blink-182 celebrated the 20th anniversary of Enema of the State with a summerlong tour where they played their breakout album in its entirety. On Saturday (June 12), its follow up Take Off Your Pants and Jacket hit the same milestone, and though the band couldn't celebrate in the same fashion as its predecessor, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus paid tribute to the iconic album on Instagram.

Barker's post was simple, sharing footage from the hilarious "First Date" video with the caption "20 years 🥳."

Hoppus fleshed out his thought a little more, writing: "Hell yes. 20 years ago today Take Off Your Pants and Jacket came out. After the overwhelming and unexpected success of Enema of the State we wanted to write a darker, harder album that pushed the boundaries of what blink-182 could do. I love this record. Thank you to everyone who listened to it then and continues to put it on two decades later. ♥️ Endless love to @travisbarker @tomdelonge and Jerry Finn."

Though DeLonge has yet to acknowledge the anniversary, current guitarist Matt Skiba shared his own pseudo-memory about the album in the comments of Hoppus' post. "Happy Burrrday TOYPAJ! I remember being at the house you recorded it at," he wrote. "Oh wait...that was self-titled. Disregard. As you were. ❤️"

See Barker and Hoppus' posts below.

blink-182

