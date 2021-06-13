Microsoft and Bethesda Wow Fans During E3 Showcase
By Bill Galluccio
June 14, 2021
Microsft and Bethesda took out all the stops during their E3 showcase on Sunday (June 13). The companies unveiled a slate of new games, along with trailers and teasers about a few highly-anticipated games.
With so many highlights to go through, let's start with the gorgeous-looking sci-fi RPG, Starfield. They released a trailer for the game and provided a brief synopsis of what basic storyline.
"In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery."
Gamers will have to wait for this Xbox and PC exclusive, which will launch on November 11, 2022.
"It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it wasn't till now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the team is hard at work at home to make that dream a reality," said Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard.
The companies also revealed that the next Forza Horizon game will take racers to Mexico. The trailer showcases a wide array of cars that you can drive, along with a new game mode where you drive around smashing pinatas. The trailer ends with a shot of an active volcano, which should make for some epic stunts.
Forza Horizon 5 comes out on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9th.
Microsoft also unveiled an announcement trailer for Sea of Thieves next free update, A Pirate's Life, which features everybody's favorite pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow.
"Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world's greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise."
A Pirate's Life will launch on June 22.
One of the biggest and most anticipated reveals was the new footage from Halo Infinite, which launch in the fall. They didn't provide much information about the single-player campaign but said that the multiplayer modes will be free to download. Watch the official multiplayer launch trailer below to see some familiar maps and brand-new ones.
In total, the two companies provided updates on 30 different games, 27 of which will be available to Gamepass subscribers, during the four-hour showcase.
