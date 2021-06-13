Microsoft and Bethesda Wow Fans During E3 Showcase

Microsft and Bethesda took out all the stops during their E3 showcase on Sunday (June 13). The companies unveiled a slate of new games, along with trailers and teasers about a few highly-anticipated games.

With so many highlights to go through, let's start with the gorgeous-looking sci-fi RPG, Starfield. They released a trailer for the game and provided a brief synopsis of what basic storyline.

"In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery."

Gamers will have to wait for this Xbox and PC exclusive, which will launch on November 11, 2022.

"It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it wasn't till now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the team is hard at work at home to make that dream a reality," said Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard.