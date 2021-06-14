5 Of The Best Fishing Destinations In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
June 18, 2021
Sometimes you just need to get away, take a morning trip to a watering hole, and try to reel in some fish. The peace and tranquility with that early-morning wait brings about a stillness that is desperately needed in the tumultuous day-to-day life.
From countless lakes to even small ponds in the middle of the countryside, there is no shortage of amazing fishing holes in the state to choose for your next adventure. To help narrow down your search, here are five of the best fishing destinations in Tennessee.
Center Hill Lake
Center Hill Lake, between the hills of the Cumberland Plateau, is a serene fishing spot for anyone looking for a peaceful fishing trip. The most common catch is black bass, but nearby Caney Fork offers a great spot to search for brownies and rainbows during Spring, according to Wilderness Today.
Douglas Lake
Douglas Lake has been rated one of the top five fishing spots in the nation for crappie and in the top 10 for largemouth bass. Located near Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this destination does bring in plenty of visitors. But with stunning views and over 500 miles of shoreline, this is must-see for any anglers in Tennessee.
Kentucky Lake
Located along the Tennessee/Kentucky border, anglers can expect to find several different species of fish in the largest manmade lake in the Eastern United States, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TNWF). From large and smallmouth bass to bluegill and catfish, a trip to Kentucky Lake will likely end in success.
Percy Priest Lake
Percy Priest Lake, located in the heart of Tennessee, had loads of native species tourists and locals alike love to reel in and is perfect for a family trip to the lake. If some family members don't want to get in on the fishing fun, there are plenty of recreation opportunities along the shore, from parks and beaches to the Nashville Shores water park.
Pickwick Lake
Known for its freshwater fishing, Pickwick Lake is one of the best spots in Tennessee to catch bass, both large and smallmouth. Located along the southern border and stretching into Alabama, this reservoir meets the Tennessee River and has been the spot to find record-size smallmouth bass and catfish, according to Wilderness Today. Similar to Percy Priest, Pickwick has plenty of recreation activities for all to enjoy alongside the angling adventure.