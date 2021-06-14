Chemical Plant Explosion Forces Evacuations In Illinois

Authorities are evacuating residents who live within a one-mile radius of an Illinois chemical plant because of an explosion and fire that broke out Monday morning (June 14).

It happened at Chemtool Incorporated, on Prairie Hill Road in Rockton, around 7:30 a.m., according to WGN 9.

WTVO reports that the billowing smoke can be seen as far away as DeKalb.

Crews are still working to combat the blaze as of late Monday morning.

The Rockton Police Department issued an alert:

“Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a chemical fire. This notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Avoid area in one mile radius.”