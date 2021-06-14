Chrissy Teigen Issues Apology Amid Bullying Controversy: 'I Was A Troll'

Chrissy Teigen is trying to convince folks that she's moved on from her days of online bullying.

On Monday (June 14), the cookbook author issued a lengthy apology via Medium about the backlash she's received from her early 2010 days of cyberbullying. Teigen previously apologized for the behavior, particularly after she was called out by Courtney Stodden, but this post goes into extreme detail. "Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," she wrote at the top of the note. "I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate 'sit here and think about what you’ve done.' Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."

While Teigen failed to name anyone in the note, she did allude to the fact that Stodden wasn't the only victim of her online commentary. "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," she continued. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

Teigen eventually pointed out the obvious, saying, "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry. I want to go a little further here, thinking of those I’ve hurt and friends I’ve disappointed."

She also went on to admit that she is "no longer the person who wrote those horrible things." "I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life," she wrote, adding, "AND GOT MORE THERAPY."

"We are all more than our worst moments. I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change," she concluded Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening.