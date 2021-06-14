French Montana’s Driver Assaulted, Robbed At Gunpoint In NYC

French Montana's driver was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the "FWMGAB" rapper's 18-year-old driver had his $300,000 Richard Mille watch and a $40,000 chain stolen from him at gunpoint outside the Dream Hotel in Manhattan Sunday morning (June 13).

As reported by the outlet, two men in black masks approached the driver, who was standing outside his vehicle, around 4:50 am ET. The assailants reportedly began punching him and trying to pull off his chain. When the driver refused to take off the necklace, one of the men allegedly flashed a gun and fired a single shot into the ground.

The driver then handed over the chain, as well as his Richard Mille watch, and the two men fled the scene.

The incident occurred just three days after a Brooklyn man named Byron Morales was shot and killed outside the hotel after reportedly leaving dinner at TAO Downtown Restaurant.

French is apparently still staying at Dream hotel.