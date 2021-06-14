Feedback

It's True! The Peach Milkshake Is Back At Utah Chick-Fil-A Locations

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2021

Supporters Flock To Restaurants On Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day
Photo: Getty Images North America

The peach milkshake is back at Utah Chick-Fil-A locations, reported KSL. The milkshake is only available for a limited time.

The announcement of the return came just weeks after Utah was chosen as the first market to try the restaurant chain's new butterscotch crumble milkshake. The butterscotch crumble shake ended on April 24th.

Beth Hefner from the Chick-Fil-A Menu Development Team said:

"We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our peach milkshake. It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite."

Chick-Fil-A tweeted:

"A sweet sign of summer: Peach Milkshake is here again.
Available for a limited time."

According to Chick-Fil-A officials, customers in Salt Lake City enjoyed more than 1.5 million milkshakes in 2020.

On average, Utah residents drink more milkshakes from Chick-Fil-A than customers nationwide.

