Maroon 5's Adam Levine Talks 'JORDI,' Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab & More

Maroon 5's Adam Levine also opened up about JORDI, the album's many collaborations and more during an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio's Valentine.

During their conversation, Levine mentioned that the loss of Maroon 5's late manager is still "so personal and so raw." He mentioned, "This didn't happen 10 years ago, like this just happened. So, I don't like to get too into it, just because I feel so much of the feelings and so much of the emotions are mine, and I want to keep it in mine and not necessarily ... you know, I like to use the album ... he lived and breathed this this band. And he was as important to our success as we were. I genuinely believe that. Because you'll get a lot of people saying, 'Oh, you guys did it, and you can't attribute that to anyone else,' and all that nonsense, because it takes a million people to really make a band successful. Anyone that really knows, knows."

Adam added, "His belief in us inspired us to do our best work in our life, throughout our career. And so it wouldn't have made sense not to name the album after him. Like I said, I'm skittish about talking about it, just because it's not an easy thing to do, but I didn't feel like I should have shied away from doing it, just because it was going to be difficult to talk about it in interviews. I think the best decisions sometimes aren't always the easiest in that case. So, this is his well-deserved tribute for a guy who, like I said, lived, breathed, slept this band with me every step of the way. He was truly a special human being,"

JORDI was made in complete isolation, and as Adam mentioned, he did not perform any of the songs with the rest of the band. He explained, "I didn't sit in the studio with my band. It was a bizarre time than probably the most time in any of our lifetimes. So, I think the sound reflects that. There's a loneliness to it, that there's fun moments and there's upbeat moments, but there's a loneliness to it that I don't think I could have ever escaped, just because I wasn't going to be sitting at home writing songs about how great everything is, because it wasn't."