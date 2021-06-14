Michigan TikTok Star Gets Stuck In Chair For Content, Freed By Jaws Of Life

A 27-year-old Ann Arbor woman got stuck in a folding chair on Tuesday (June 8) while filming content for her work.

According to WXYZ, Sydney Seaton is a sex worker and posts various videos online of different types of content. Some of her videos include a sex fetish called "stuck," where she squeezes into small spaces and tries to wiggle herself out.

While filming one of her videos, she got trapped between the bottom half of a folding chair. Seaton posted a video on TikTok showing her followers what she had gotten herself into, and the comments suggested she call the fire department for help.

Warning: The video below contains profanity.