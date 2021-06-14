Michigan TikTok Star Gets Stuck In Chair For Content, Freed By Jaws Of Life
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 14, 2021
A 27-year-old Ann Arbor woman got stuck in a folding chair on Tuesday (June 8) while filming content for her work.
According to WXYZ, Sydney Seaton is a sex worker and posts various videos online of different types of content. Some of her videos include a sex fetish called "stuck," where she squeezes into small spaces and tries to wiggle herself out.
While filming one of her videos, she got trapped between the bottom half of a folding chair. Seaton posted a video on TikTok showing her followers what she had gotten herself into, and the comments suggested she call the fire department for help.
Warning: The video below contains profanity.
@sydneysomethin
Idk why TF I dabbed in the end 😩♬ original sound - sydney jo
"I was terrified. I had a full-blown panic attack," Seaton told WXYZ. "I was in that chair for like three hours."
After trying to get out of the chair with no luck, Seaton called the fire department. Then, she posted another video to TikTok showing three firefighters using Jaws of Life to free her.
So far, the viral TikTok video of her being freed by the fire department has over 8.8 million views.
Seaton also added to WXYZ that although she was panicked, she is more likely to try again. "I'm actually more excited because I got a lot of people from the fetish community reach out to me saying it's really nice to see your authentic and doing real work and stuff, so it makes me more motivated to work harder."
Warning: The video below contains profanity.
@sydneysomethin
Reply to @teachertracy78 EVERYONE SAID TO UNSCREW IT BUT THIS WAS A JAWS OF LIFE SITUATION♬ original sound - sydney jo