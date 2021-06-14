Nicki Minaj Responds To T-Pain Saying She Turned Down His Collab Offer

Turns out, Nicki Minaj once ghosted T-Pain after he asked to work with her on a song.

During a recent interview on "The 85 South Show," the famed rapper and producer revealed that he and Nicki had planned to work together back in 2007 — when Nicki was an up-and-coming artist — but she ultimately stopped responding to his texts.

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my sh*t, so ya know, baby chill,'” T-Pain recalled. While he noted that he simply asked her for a “quick little verse,” he said she responded by saying, “I’m working on my sh*t too!”

Despite her rejection, T-Pain said he knew it wasn't “malicious." However, he did admit that his feelings were a bit hurt because "maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj."