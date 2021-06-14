Novavax Says COVID Vaccine Has 90.4% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial

Novavax announced the results of the Phase 3 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine. The trial, which was conducted in the United States and Mexico, showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 90.4%, which is on par with the results of a previous trial conducted in the United Kingdom.

"Different continent, different population, different viruses floating around, and yet, we still see really good efficacy," Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, told CNN. "This is what you want to have."

The study involved 29,960 adult volunteers who were given two doses 21 days apart. The company said the side effects were similar to other vaccines and included injection site pain, fatigue, muscle pain, and headaches.

There were 77 cases among the group, though 63 of the volunteers who contracted the virus were given a placebo. Those who received the vaccine but contracted the virus had mild cases, while 14 of the cases in the placebo group were considered moderate to severe.

Novavax's vaccine is different than the ones already authorized for use in the United States. It uses what the company calls recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology and saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant technology to boost immune response.

The American biotech company said it will apply for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter and expects to produce 100 million doses.