Prince Harry’s HRH Title Has Been Removed From Princess Diana Exhibit

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Prince William granted permission for Princess Diana's wedding dress to be put on display at a new exhibit located at Kensington Palace. The iconic wedding gown is the centerpiece of Royal Style in the Making, which opened at the palace's Orangery on June 3.

When the exhibit first opened, the gown was accompanied by a placard that read: “Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Princes William and Harry, respectively. For those who may not know, HRH stands for the title His/Her Royal Highness.

Not long after Royal Style in the Making opened to the public, however, The Royal Collection Trust announced the original placard would be replaced due to an administrative error. “Due to an administrative error, for which The Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated," a statement read.

The placard was replaced late last week. The new placard did not include an HRH title for Prince Harry. The label now reads: “Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex." According to Us Weekly, Harry's title was removed from two other items on display, as well.

When Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their plans to step back from their official royal roles, Buckingham Palace confirmed they would no longer use their HRH titles. In February of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Palace confirmed they would not be returning as working royals. In addition to his HRH title, Harry was also stripped of his honorary military appointments and royal patronages.