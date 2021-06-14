See The Name A Committee Recommended As The New Name For Dixie State

Dixie State University could soon have a new name, KSL reported.

The Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee voted on a new name during a meeting on Monday (June 14th).

The new name that was voted on was Utah Polytechnic State University. The school would have the alternative name of "Utah Tech" as well. The committee voted in favor of the new name 11-3.

The name will now move on to the Dixie State University Board of Trustees for an additional vote.

If the Dixie State University Board of Trustees agrees on the name, it will then be sent to Utah Legislature for the final approval.

If the new name fails to make it through the Dixie State University Board of Trustees or Utah Legislature, the Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee will have to come up with another name that will then go through the same process.

Monday's vote included a "passionate discussion" over the name, along with another, reported KSL. The two names that were being voted on were Utah Polytechnic University and Utah Technological University.

There was a push at the end of last year to get the name changed. Efforts across the country to remove monuments, names, and other Confederate symbols intensified during the nation's reckoning over racial injustice last year.