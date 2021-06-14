Tennessee Man 'Tired Of Millennials' Chases Woman Down Road

A older man in Tennessee was so fed up with a younger generation that he reportedly chased a woman and blocked her car in a dead end street.

According to WATE, Thomas Brandon was driving along a roadway in Knox County when another car, driven by a younger woman, reportedly cut him off. Seemingly in retaliation to the slight, Brandon allegedly chased her as he drove away, eventually following her into a dead-end street at River Pointe Cove where he blocked her vehicle from leaving.

The woman, who had a young child inside the vehicle at the time, said Brandon was circling her car and staring at her. She was frightened and told police that she feared what he would do.

When Knox County Sheriff's officers arrived on the scene, they saw Brandon's truck pushed against the woman's vehicle in the street. The woman explained that Brandon had chased her and said that he told her she had cut him off earlier and that he was "tired of millennials."

Brandon was arrested and taken into custody where he now faces charges of false imprisonment.

According to WATE, the man elected not to speak to police and instead insisted on speaking with his lawyer.