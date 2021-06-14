There's A Super Obvious Stunt Double Mistake In 'Freaky Friday'

Back in the early 2000s, Freaky Friday was one of the most popular teen comedies around. The flick starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, a mother-daughter duo at war with each other. After cracking open a magical fortune cookie, the pair switch bodies. In order to switch back, they must learn to overcome their differences and learn how to selflessly love one another.

At the end of the movie, Anna's little brother Harry is seen arguing with their grandfather at Tess's wedding. When the woman who gave Tess and Anna the magical fortune cookie sees them, she tries to give Harry and his grandpa their own body-swapping fortune cookie. Right before she's about to hand them over, though, her daughter tackles her to the ground.

While watching Freaky Friday recently, TikToker Gabbie Nicole noticed something off about the humorous scene. It turns out, right before Harry gets tackled to the ground, you can see he's been switched out for an adult stunt double. "I have no words," Gabbie Nicole captioned her now-viral video.

In the photos below, you can see the moment the actor was swapped out for his adult stunt double.