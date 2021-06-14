Feedback

There's A Super Obvious Stunt Double Mistake In 'Freaky Friday'

By Emily Lee

June 14, 2021

Photo: Disney

Back in the early 2000s, Freaky Friday was one of the most popular teen comedies around. The flick starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, a mother-daughter duo at war with each other. After cracking open a magical fortune cookie, the pair switch bodies. In order to switch back, they must learn to overcome their differences and learn how to selflessly love one another.

At the end of the movie, Anna's little brother Harry is seen arguing with their grandfather at Tess's wedding. When the woman who gave Tess and Anna the magical fortune cookie sees them, she tries to give Harry and his grandpa their own body-swapping fortune cookie. Right before she's about to hand them over, though, her daughter tackles her to the ground.

While watching Freaky Friday recently, TikToker Gabbie Nicole noticed something off about the humorous scene. It turns out, right before Harry gets tackled to the ground, you can see he's been switched out for an adult stunt double. "I have no words," Gabbie Nicole captioned her now-viral video.

In the photos below, you can see the moment the actor was swapped out for his adult stunt double.

Photo: Disney
Photo: Disney

A quick scroll through the comments on the TikTik will show you that most fans were floored by this revelation. "Bruh why didn't they get at least like a young-looking 20-year-old or something??" one person wrote. Another added: "What in the world! How have I never seen this! I've seen this movie so many times!!"

Have you ever noticed this before while watching Freaky Friday?

Chat About There's A Super Obvious Stunt Double Mistake In 'Freaky Friday'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.