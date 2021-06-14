Feedback

This Coincidence Between Lilibet's Birth & Princess Diana Stuns Royal Fans

By Emily Lee

June 14, 2021

Princess Diana Wearing a Hat
Photo: Getty Images

Some people believe everything happens for a reason. While others disagree with that sentiment, a recently unearthed coincidence between the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, and her namesake, Princess Diana, may have them changing their tune.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Lili on Friday, June 4. Royal watchers were touched at Harry and Meghan's decision to name their daughter after both his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his late mother, the Princess of Wales. In the days since Lili's arrival, royal watchers have put together a connection between her birth and her grandmother, which makes her name even more poignant.

Exactly 25 years earlier on June 4, 1996, Princess Diana visited Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. For those who may not know, Meghan enrolled at this very same university just three years years later. During the Princess of Wale's trip, she met students at the university, visited the local hospital’s HIV ward, and helped raise money for the university's Robert H Lurie Cancer Centre and London's Royal Marsden Hospital.

After coming across this connection between Lili and Diana, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito said: “25 years ago to the day that Lili was born, Diana visited Northwestern, which we know is Meghan’s alma mater. It’s just getting eerie. It’s scary.” Fellow royal commentator Rachel Bowie agreed the coincidence is "just eerie."

