WATCH: Oklahoma Glider Pilot Gets Up-Close Look At Funnel Cloud

By Anna Gallegos

June 14, 2021

Red landspout whirlwind sand tornado dust devil in Australian dessert
Photo: Getty Images

A glider pilot captured some impressive footage after coming almost face to face with a funnel cloud.

David Evans was flying on Sunday near Tuttle, Oklahoma, when a thin funnel cloud began to form. The upward-moving air carried Evans' glider around the funnel.

The funnel wasn't a regular tornado, but a landspout, which forms on the ground instead of from clouds or a thunderstorm. Landspouts generally don't last as long or have winds as strong as a full-fledged tornado.

“It was really pretty. It went from base of clouds … it was a rat’s tail-looking thing," Evans told the Washington Post.

Officials with the National Weather Service are not really sure what caused the landspout. There were no thunderstorms or strong weather that could cause tornadoes in the area as Evans gilded through.

He described the funnel as "not that threatening."

“[The thermal wind] was raising me up at about 100 or 200 feet per minute. Then all of a sudden that vapor funnel started forming. It was going down and down and down, but there was no turbulence. I just kept flying around that thing," Evans said.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.