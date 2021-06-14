Feedback

Why June 14th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 14, 2021

2016 Lollapalooza Brazil - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Eric Clapton’s band Derek and the Dominoes played their first-ever gig when they performed at London’s Lyceum.

In 1980, Billy Joel started a six-week run at number one on the album chart with Glass Houses. The album went on to go seven-times platinum in America.

In 2008, the likes of Pearl Jam, MGMT and My Morning Jacket took the stage at the Bonnaroo festival.

In 1975, America went to number one on the singles chart with “Sister Golden Hair.”

In 1991, Foreigner released Unusual Heat, their album with original Wild Horses singer Johnny Edwards. It was a commercial failure.

In 1976, Chicago released their eighth studio album, their tenth overall, Chicago X.

In 2011, Black Veil Brides released their second album, Set the World on Fire.

And in 2000, in England’s Melody Maker newspaper’s annual Un-Coolest People in Rock poll, Noel Gallagher from Oasis took first place. Marilyn Manson was the runner-up. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history. 

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

