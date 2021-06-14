X Ambassadors Announce 'The Beautiful Liar' North American Tour
By Katrina Nattress
June 15, 2021
Just days after sharing their latest single, "My Own Monster," X Ambassadors have announced The Beautiful Liar tour. The North American trek sees the trio traverse the country, kicking things off in San Diego on October 15 and coming nearly full-circle with the tour ending in Los Angeles on November 20 before hopping over to Europe in 2022.
The tour's named after the band's upcoming album, which was announced along with the new song. A release date has yet to be revealed.
Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen are slated to support X Ambassadors on the road. Listen to "My Own Monster" and check out the North American tour dates below.
X Ambassadors The Beautiful Liar North American Tour Dates
October 15 San Diego, CA HOB
October 16 Phoenix AZ Marquee
October 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s
October 19 Austin, TX Emo’s
October 22 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
October 23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
October 25 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
October 27 New York, NY Webster Hall
October 28 Boston, MA Big Night Live
October 29 Philadelphia, PA TLA
October 30 Washington, DC Lincoln Theater
November 1 Toronto, ONT Danforth
November 2 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s
November 4 Chicago, IL Vic
November 5 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe
November 6 Milwaukee, WI Rave
November 8 Kansas City, MO Truman
November 9 Minneapolis, MN Varsity
November 11 Denver, CO Ogden
November 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
November 13 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House
November 15 Seattle, WA Showbox
November 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
November 17 Portland, OR Roseland
November 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
November 20 Los Angeles, CA Belasco