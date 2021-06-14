Feedback

X Ambassadors Announce 'The Beautiful Liar' North American Tour

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Just days after sharing their latest single, "My Own Monster," X Ambassadors have announced The Beautiful Liar tour. The North American trek sees the trio traverse the country, kicking things off in San Diego on October 15 and coming nearly full-circle with the tour ending in Los Angeles on November 20 before hopping over to Europe in 2022.

The tour's named after the band's upcoming album, which was announced along with the new song. A release date has yet to be revealed.

Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen are slated to support X Ambassadors on the road. Listen to "My Own Monster" and check out the North American tour dates below.

X Ambassadors The Beautiful Liar North American Tour Dates

October 15 San Diego, CA HOB

October 16 Phoenix AZ Marquee

October 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s

October 19 Austin, TX Emo’s

October 22 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

October 23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

October 25 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

October 27 New York, NY Webster Hall

October 28 Boston, MA Big Night Live

October 29 Philadelphia, PA TLA

October 30 Washington, DC Lincoln Theater

November 1 Toronto, ONT Danforth

November 2 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s

November 4 Chicago, IL Vic

November 5 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

November 6 Milwaukee, WI Rave

November 8 Kansas City, MO Truman

November 9 Minneapolis, MN Varsity

November 11 Denver, CO Ogden

November 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

November 13 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House

November 15 Seattle, WA Showbox

November 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

November 17 Portland, OR Roseland

November 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

November 20 Los Angeles, CA Belasco

X Ambassadors

