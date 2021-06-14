X Ambassadors Announce 'The Beautiful Liar' North American Tour

Just days after sharing their latest single, "My Own Monster," X Ambassadors have announced The Beautiful Liar tour. The North American trek sees the trio traverse the country, kicking things off in San Diego on October 15 and coming nearly full-circle with the tour ending in Los Angeles on November 20 before hopping over to Europe in 2022.

The tour's named after the band's upcoming album, which was announced along with the new song. A release date has yet to be revealed.

Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen are slated to support X Ambassadors on the road. Listen to "My Own Monster" and check out the North American tour dates below.