All The Freebies & Deals You Need To Know For Father’s Day

Sunday (June 20) is Father's Day. As restaurants across the country open their doors once again for indoor dining, you may be looking to make a reservation for the special occassion. Thanks to Offers.com, here is a comprehensive list of eateries with deals, specials, and discounts for Father's Day.

Applebee’s: Get dad a gift card for $50 from Applebee’s and score a FREE $10 bonus card. Gift cards that come with a $10 bonus card are available for purchase until June 27, and the bonus cards are valid until August 8.

Baskin-Robbins: Surprise your beer-and-ice-cream-loving dad with The Cold One Cake from Baskin-Robbins. It’s a cake cleverly disguised as a frothy mug of brew. Or let the OREO® lover have his cake and eat it too with the Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake. Both cakes can be ordered at your local Baskin-Robbins locations.

Benihana: Go all out for dad at Benihana this year with these two terrific bonus gift card deals: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 promotional card FREE or buy $200 in gift cards and snag $60 in promotional gift cards.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Until June 20, buy $50 in e-gift cards at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse for dad and get a $10 bonus card valid from June 21 through July 11.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Opening at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day, treat dad to a delicious steak. Or get your hands on their gift card deal, available through June 21. Spend $50 on Black Angus gift cards and get $10 in bonus bucks that can be used from June 22 through August 31.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Join in on Forest’s Backyard BBQ all weekend long in honor of Father’s Day at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. From June 18 through June 20, treat dad to BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Crab & Shrimp Boil, Andouille Sausage, Corn on the Cob, Red Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, French Fries and Garlic Bread. Grab a Grilled Pineapple Margarita for two and take home the free Souvenir Flask.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Do your Father’s Day shopping before June 20 at Buffalo Wild Wings. Buy $30 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and receive a $5 eBonus card. The eBonus cards are valid for use from June 21 through July 31.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK has you covered for last-minute Father’s Day shopping. Through June 30, purchase $50 in eGift Cards from California Pizza Kitchen and get a $10 eBonus Card.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: For just $19.99, starting June 15, Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be featuring a Filet Parmesan coated with Mama Mandola’s breadcrumbs, sautéed and topped with a scratch-made pomodoro sauce, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese. Finish it off with Strawberry Cheesecake for the perfect Father’s Day meal.

Chili’s: Stop into Chili’s for this month’s $5 Margarita of the Month, the Grand Sangria ‘Rita and pick up a $50 gift card for dad that comes with a FREE $10 e-bonus card to keep for yourself or pass along to dad. Also stay tuned in to Chili’s social media accounts for info on their epic Father’s Day Chili’s merch kit.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse:Available for dine in or takeout on June 20, Del Frisco’s is featuring a three-course meal (starter, entrée and dessert) for dad with a 22-ounce Prime, Bone-in Ribeye for $85.

Eddie V’s: Buy dad the ultimate gift card from Eddie V’s and receive a special 10% bonus gift card when you spend $500 or more.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Grab dad a plastic or digital gift card from Einstein Bros. Bagels before June 21 and get a 20% discount on your purchase. Also, during Father’s Day weekend, from June 17 to June 20, loyalty members can enjoy $2 off fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches.

El Pollo Loco: During the week leading up to Father’s Day, follow along on El Pollo Loco’s Instagram account—making sure to tag dad in the comments—for a chance to win $20 limited-edition gift cards. One lucky participant will also win a custom Imperial Grill. Between June 14 and June 20, buy a $50 e-gift card and receive a FREE 8-piece Family Meal. Loco Rewards members will also be able to purchase a 12-piece Family Meal for just $20 over the weekend.

Entenmann’s: The ultimate gift may be yours to give if you enter dad in Entenmann’s EntenMAN of the Year contest. The grand prize is FREE donuts and aVIP Daytona race trip(including roundtrip flights and a five-night hotel stay for the winner and three guests, as well as exclusive tickets and a $1,000 Visa Gift card). Dad’s name will also be emblazoned on car #37 for the August 22, NASCAR event in Michigan.