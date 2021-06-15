All The Freebies & Deals You Need To Know For Father’s Day
By Emily Lee
June 15, 2021
Sunday (June 20) is Father's Day. As restaurants across the country open their doors once again for indoor dining, you may be looking to make a reservation for the special occassion. Thanks to Offers.com, here is a comprehensive list of eateries with deals, specials, and discounts for Father's Day.
Applebee’s: Get dad a gift card for $50 from Applebee’s and score a FREE $10 bonus card. Gift cards that come with a $10 bonus card are available for purchase until June 27, and the bonus cards are valid until August 8.
Baskin-Robbins: Surprise your beer-and-ice-cream-loving dad with The Cold One Cake from Baskin-Robbins. It’s a cake cleverly disguised as a frothy mug of brew. Or let the OREO® lover have his cake and eat it too with the Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake. Both cakes can be ordered at your local Baskin-Robbins locations.
Benihana: Go all out for dad at Benihana this year with these two terrific bonus gift card deals: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 promotional card FREE or buy $200 in gift cards and snag $60 in promotional gift cards.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Until June 20, buy $50 in e-gift cards at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse for dad and get a $10 bonus card valid from June 21 through July 11.
Black Angus Steakhouse: Opening at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day, treat dad to a delicious steak. Or get your hands on their gift card deal, available through June 21. Spend $50 on Black Angus gift cards and get $10 in bonus bucks that can be used from June 22 through August 31.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Join in on Forest’s Backyard BBQ all weekend long in honor of Father’s Day at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. From June 18 through June 20, treat dad to BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Crab & Shrimp Boil, Andouille Sausage, Corn on the Cob, Red Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, French Fries and Garlic Bread. Grab a Grilled Pineapple Margarita for two and take home the free Souvenir Flask.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Do your Father’s Day shopping before June 20 at Buffalo Wild Wings. Buy $30 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and receive a $5 eBonus card. The eBonus cards are valid for use from June 21 through July 31.
California Pizza Kitchen: CPK has you covered for last-minute Father’s Day shopping. Through June 30, purchase $50 in eGift Cards from California Pizza Kitchen and get a $10 eBonus Card.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: For just $19.99, starting June 15, Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be featuring a Filet Parmesan coated with Mama Mandola’s breadcrumbs, sautéed and topped with a scratch-made pomodoro sauce, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese. Finish it off with Strawberry Cheesecake for the perfect Father’s Day meal.
Chili’s: Stop into Chili’s for this month’s $5 Margarita of the Month, the Grand Sangria ‘Rita and pick up a $50 gift card for dad that comes with a FREE $10 e-bonus card to keep for yourself or pass along to dad. Also stay tuned in to Chili’s social media accounts for info on their epic Father’s Day Chili’s merch kit.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse:Available for dine in or takeout on June 20, Del Frisco’s is featuring a three-course meal (starter, entrée and dessert) for dad with a 22-ounce Prime, Bone-in Ribeye for $85.
Eddie V’s: Buy dad the ultimate gift card from Eddie V’s and receive a special 10% bonus gift card when you spend $500 or more.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Grab dad a plastic or digital gift card from Einstein Bros. Bagels before June 21 and get a 20% discount on your purchase. Also, during Father’s Day weekend, from June 17 to June 20, loyalty members can enjoy $2 off fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches.
El Pollo Loco: During the week leading up to Father’s Day, follow along on El Pollo Loco’s Instagram account—making sure to tag dad in the comments—for a chance to win $20 limited-edition gift cards. One lucky participant will also win a custom Imperial Grill. Between June 14 and June 20, buy a $50 e-gift card and receive a FREE 8-piece Family Meal. Loco Rewards members will also be able to purchase a 12-piece Family Meal for just $20 over the weekend.
Entenmann’s: The ultimate gift may be yours to give if you enter dad in Entenmann’s EntenMAN of the Year contest. The grand prize is FREE donuts and aVIP Daytona race trip(including roundtrip flights and a five-night hotel stay for the winner and three guests, as well as exclusive tickets and a $1,000 Visa Gift card). Dad’s name will also be emblazoned on car #37 for the August 22, NASCAR event in Michigan.
Firehouse Subs: On June 20, take dad to lunch at Firehouse Subs, purchase a medium or large sub, chips and a drink and get a FREE medium sub for yourself.
Fleming’s: Spend $100 and get $20. That’s a dad-approved deal. At Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, for a limited time, when you purchase a $100 gift card, you’ll receive a $20 bonus card.
Fogo de Chão: Show dad some Brazilian steakhouse love for Father’s Day this year. Fogo de Chão is offering a $25 Bonus e-Card when you purchase a gift card for $125. Gift cards with bonus can be purchased until June 20, and the Bonus e-Cards can be redeemed between June 21 and Sept. 2, excluding holidays including Father’s Day and Fourth of July.
GoPuff: On June 20, score a deal on dad’s favorite snack from GoPuff: Two pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream for $9. Or visit GoPuff’s Father’s Day store and check out the boxes they’ve curated especially for dad.
Grubhub: Free Donuts for Dad! Order $15 or more from Grubhub and get a half a dozen FREE Dunkin’ Donuts. Throw in a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card between June 16 and June 20, and you now have the perfect Father’s Day gift.
Houlihan’s: Purchase a Houlihan’s gift card for $50 and receive a $10 dining certificate that you can use until July 8 for carryout or dine-in orders (excluding June 20).
IHOP: Purchase $25 or more in digital IHOP gift cards and get a $5 bonus card.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Through June 20, spend $50 on gift cards at Logan’s Roadhouse and receive a $10 bonus card that will be good until July 31.
Macaroni Grill: Take your favorite father figure to Macaroni Grill this year for some Lasagna Bolognese, Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti or whatever dad’s favorite Italian meal is. They’ll be open, and they’re taking reservations now.
Maggiano’s: You’ve still got time to grab that Father’s Day gift. Until June 30, if you purchase $100 in gift cards online from Maggiano’s, you’ll receive a $20 e-bonus card to use on your next visit. Bonus cards expire on July 1.
McAlister’s Deli: From now until June 29, for every $25 app order rewards members place at McAlister’s Deli, they will receive a $5 off reward code. Once that code is unlocked, it can be used either online or in-store between June 30 and August 31.
McCormick & Schmick’s: Purchase a gift card online before June 20 at McCormick and Schmick’s for $100 (up to $500) and receive 10% off.
Metro Diner: Start dad’s day off right with Metro Diner’s new piled-high Breakfast Burger, featuring a 100% Angus burger, topped with melted cheddar cheese, hash browns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg any style and drizzled with hollandaise sauce.
Miller’s Ale House: Get in on this Father’s Day special: Until June 27, purchase $35 in Miller’s Ale House gift cards and get a FREE $5 bonus card. Bonus cards are valid from July 1 through August 31.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Every year Father’s Day is celebrated on a Sunday. And every Sunday Moe’s Southwest Grill offers FREE meals for children under 12.
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Celebrate dad in style at Morton’s The Steakhouse with their three-course Land & Sea menu, which features a choice of entrée, side and dessert for $79.
Mrs. Fields: Give dad a fun and delicious treat from Mrs. Fields this Father’s Day. Father’s Day cookie cakes, special Father’s Day tins stuffed with cookies and gourmet gift baskets are all 20% off with code DADS21.
Ninety-Nine Restaurants: Coming in right under the Father’s Day deadline, until June 20, spend $25 on a plastic gift card at Ninety-Nine Restaurants and get a $5 bonus card that can be used on your next visit, before Sept. 19.
North Italia: Treat dad to a special gift card from North Italia. For a limited time, purchase $75 in gift cards from North Italia and receive a $15 bonus e-card.
Ocean Prime: For an extraordinary Father’s Day treat, pony up for brunch at Ocean Prime this year. Reserve your spot now so you don’t miss out.
Outback Steakhouse: With 10 entrées under $16, dad will have plenty of options to choose from for his Father’s Day meal at Outback Steakhouse. And don’t forget to get in on their gift card deal: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 E-bonus card, valid through July 18, 2021.
Patxi’s Pizza: A win-win for you and dad both. Order a regularly priced pizza and get a 10-inch, thin-crust specialty pizza for just $10 at Patxi’s Pizza. Also, add on any dessert pizza for $3 with a purchase of any regularly priced pizza.
Pieology: Purchase a $25 gift card before June 30 and receive a $5 bonus card for future use at Pieology. Bonus cards are good through July 31.
Red Lobster: Until the end of June, and perfect for Father’s Day, get a $50 Red Lobster gift card and receive a $10-off bonus coupon. The bonus coupon can be used in the restaurant for to-go or delivery orders of $30 or more during July and August.
Red Robin: Until June 21, buy $25 in either a plastic gift card or an e-gift card at Red Robin and receive a $5 bonus buck.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Make this year special by taking dad to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse for dinner. They are open on Father’s Day and taking reservations now.
Saltgrass Steakhouse: Dishing out Dad’s favorites, grab a delicious meal featuring Certified Angus Beef® Steaks, Seafood, and Homemade Desserts at Saltgrass Steakhouse this Father’s Day.
Schlotzsky’s Deli: All weekend long, in honor of Father’s Day, from June 17 through June 20, place your Schlotzsky’s Deli order ($15 and over) online or on the app and receive FREE delivery.
Seasons 52: For the lovers of fish and meat, Seasons 52 put together a harmonious Father’s Day Green Box that serves between four and six with either a Whole Side of Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon or a Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin. It comes with a choice of a salad, two sides and Mini Indulgences, starting at $125, to take home and serve.
TCBY: Get dad to TCBY on June 20 and score him a FREE 6-ounce cup of froyo. No purchase necessary.
TGI Fridays: For a limited time, get $15 in Bonus Bites when you spend $50 on e-gift cards at TGI Friday’s. Bonus cards are valid from July 1 through August 31.
The Capital Grille: For an over-the-top Father’s Day gift, buy $500 or more in gift cards from The Capital Grille and get an additional card worth 10% of your purchase.
The Cheesecake Factory: Through June 20, purchase $100 Cheesecake Factory gift cards online and receive a $30 Bonus eCard for each one. Cards and Bonus eCards can be used when you dine-in or to place pickup orders on The Cheesecake Factory and Grand Lux Cafe websites.
Wendy’s: Beginning June 14, treat your breakfast-loving dad to a Wendy’s 2 for $4 breakfast deal. Get two delicious Wendy’s breakfast sandwiches (Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant, Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit) for just $4.