Feedback

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Nirvana's Low Expectations For 'Nevermind'

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2021

In just a few months Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind turns 30, and as the anniversary approaches Dave Grohl looked back on its release and how its success not only took the music industry by surprise, but the band, too.

During a recent interview with Uncut (via NME) the drummer recalled friends freaking out about the album before its release and telling he and his bandmates, “Oh my God. You guys are going to be f***ing huge!”

“We would go, ‘What? What are you talking about?'” he continued. “Donita [Sparks] from L7 came by and said we were going to be f***ing huge. My old friend Barrett Jones, who I had grown up with in Virginia, who was a musician and a producer himself, heard ‘Lithium’ and said we were going to be f***ing huge. He thought ‘Lithium’ should be the first single."

While those people predicted the album's success, the band did not. “Everyone had these lofty opinions and I thought, ‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no f***ng way that is ever going to happen,’” Grohl admitted.

Though it sounds like the trio was being hard on itself, Grohl also noted what acts were popular in 1991, when Nevermind dropped. “It was Wilson Phillips, it was Mariah Carey and f***ing Bon Jovi. It was not bands like us," he explained. “So it seemed totally implausible that we would ever even get close to that kind of success.”

“But, you know, it all sounded great: the drum sound at Sound City, Butch Vig’s production. The band was tight and Kurt’s songs were f**ing great," Grohl added. "We would do one or two takes and maybe do an overdub here and there, Kurt would go in and do the vocal and it was crystal clear and so f***ing powerful, melodic and beautiful that you’re proud of [it] – and we were definitely proud of it.”

Nevermind turns 30 on September 24, 2021.

Nirvana

Chat About Dave Grohl Opens Up About Nirvana's Low Expectations For 'Nevermind'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.