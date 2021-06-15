Feedback

Donations Needed, Less Than A Day's Supply Of Blood On Wisconsin Shelves

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issued an emergency appeal for blood donations as the shortages across the state continue to drop to critically low levels.

According to the Journal Times, the state's blood supply has dropped critically, with less than a day's supply on shelves to give out to more than 68 hospitals that Versiti partners with across the state.

In a statement, Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti, said, "We are urgently seeking help from our loyal donors and the public and asking that anyone able to please donate blood today. Your donation is vital to ensure that Wisconsin hospitals have the blood they need for their patients."

Versiti Blood Centers are down more than 40% in donations for the average year, while the demand for blood has increased by almost 10%.

"With COVID restrictions lifting and everybody returning to normal, that's brought some additional challenges," Versiti's manager of public relations, Kristin Paltzer, told the Journal Times. "Blood drives over the last year have been canceled. Mobile blood drives with schools, churches weren't there."

Paltzer also said that due to people now on the go, there is more "opportunity for action and trauma to happen."

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin says all blood types are needed, but the O-negative and O-positive are the most in-demand types.

Donating blood can help save up to three lives. If interested in donating, appointments usually take less than an hour.

Effective until June 21, Versiti is expanding the capacity and hours at its centers to help with donation collections.

Residents in Wisconsin can also make an appointment to donate blood at a local community blood drive. You can visit Versiti's website for more information.

Chat About Donations Needed, Less Than A Day's Supply Of Blood On Wisconsin Shelves

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.