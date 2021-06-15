Feedback

'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 After Hit-And-Run

By Regina Star

June 15, 2021

"Present Laughter" Broadway Opening Night - After Party
Photo: Getty

Lisa Banes, the actress who starred in Gone Girl, has died. She was 65.

According to reports, Banes died Monday (June 14) at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital due to injuries sustained in a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Upper West Side of New York.

While visiting New York for the first time since the pandemic to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold, the actress was “mowed down by a red and black scooter on June 4 on West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue, friends and police have said,” per the New York Post.

Banes, who had been crossing the street before she was struck, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover.

The Daily Mail reports the scooter rider has not been caught and the NYPD has made no arrests as yet.

An acting student of the Juilliard School in New York City, Banes had starred in multiple small-screen projects like Nashville, Royal Pains, and One Life to Live. She hit a career spark in 1988’s Cocktail playing Tom Cruise’s older love interest in the film and later had another big turn in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel Gone Girl as the mother of the missing woman, Amy Dunne, played by Rosamund Pike.

Additionally, Banes made several Broadway appearances in productions such as High Society and Present Laughter. She even earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her presentation in Isn’t It Romantic as well as a Theatre World Award in 1981 for her work in the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger.

Banes is survived by her wife, Kranhold, whom she married in an intimate wedding at City Hall nearly four years ago.

Chat About 'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 After Hit-And-Run

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.