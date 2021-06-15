'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 After Hit-And-Run

Lisa Banes, the actress who starred in Gone Girl, has died. She was 65.

According to reports, Banes died Monday (June 14) at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital due to injuries sustained in a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Upper West Side of New York.

While visiting New York for the first time since the pandemic to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold, the actress was “mowed down by a red and black scooter on June 4 on West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue, friends and police have said,” per the New York Post.

Banes, who had been crossing the street before she was struck, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover.

The Daily Mail reports the scooter rider has not been caught and the NYPD has made no arrests as yet.

An acting student of the Juilliard School in New York City, Banes had starred in multiple small-screen projects like Nashville, Royal Pains, and One Life to Live. She hit a career spark in 1988’s Cocktail playing Tom Cruise’s older love interest in the film and later had another big turn in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel Gone Girl as the mother of the missing woman, Amy Dunne, played by Rosamund Pike.

Additionally, Banes made several Broadway appearances in productions such as High Society and Present Laughter. She even earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her presentation in Isn’t It Romantic as well as a Theatre World Award in 1981 for her work in the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger.

Banes is survived by her wife, Kranhold, whom she married in an intimate wedding at City Hall nearly four years ago.