HBO Max Unveils 'Fathers Of All Kinds' Collection Ahead Of Father's Day
By Emily Lee
June 15, 2021
Looking for something to watch with Dad this Father's Day? HBO Max has you covered.
On Tuesday (June 15), HBO Max unveiled the 'Fathers of All Kinds' collection. Subscribers will be able to easily access "titles featuring a diverse array of fathers from all backgrounds and different types of dads and fatherly role models," according to a press release. In The Heights, My Baby’s Daddy, and Are We There Yet? are just some of the titles included in this collection.
In addition to the 'Fathers of All Kinds' collection, HBO Max has also curated 'Watch With Dad' trays across its Series and Movies Page, the HBO Hub, and its Kids and Family Genre Page. Subscribers will be able to stream a number of beloved titles, such as Daddy Day Care, Ocean's Eleven, and Happy Gilmore.
Here are some of the Father's Day flicks you can stream with Dad this weekend, a well as where to find them on HBO Max:
Father’s of All Kinds
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Bicycle Thieves, 1948
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
In the Heights, 2021
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
RV, 2006
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
Si Yo Fuera Rico, 2021 (HBO)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Homepage: Watch with Dad (Series & Movies)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Big Fish, 2003
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Cooking the Perfect Burger, 2019
Cooking the Ultimate Steak, 2019
Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Departed, 2006
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Ford v. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Hot Ones
How to be a Latin Lover, 2017
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
I Am Legend, 2007
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
The Middle
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 1960
Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
A Shot in the Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The Return of the Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Revenge of the Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Trail of the Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
Curse of the Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Son of the Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Rush Hour, 1998
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
RV, 2006
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Ted, 2012 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
Kids & Family Genre Page: Watch with Dad
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again
Aquaman (2018)
Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
Batman: The Animated Series
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Doctor Who
Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Justice League
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Space Jam, 1996
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Tom and Jerry (Classic)
Which title will you be watching with your father figure this Father's Day?