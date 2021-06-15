HBO Max Unveils 'Fathers Of All Kinds' Collection Ahead Of Father's Day

Looking for something to watch with Dad this Father's Day? HBO Max has you covered.

On Tuesday (June 15), HBO Max unveiled the 'Fathers of All Kinds' collection. Subscribers will be able to easily access "titles featuring a diverse array of fathers from all backgrounds and different types of dads and fatherly role models," according to a press release. In The Heights, My Baby’s Daddy, and Are We There Yet? are just some of the titles included in this collection.

In addition to the 'Fathers of All Kinds' collection, HBO Max has also curated 'Watch With Dad' trays across its Series and Movies Page, the HBO Hub, and its Kids and Family Genre Page. Subscribers will be able to stream a number of beloved titles, such as Daddy Day Care, Ocean's Eleven, and Happy Gilmore.

Here are some of the Father's Day flicks you can stream with Dad this weekend, a well as where to find them on HBO Max:

Father’s of All Kinds

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Bicycle Thieves, 1948

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

In the Heights, 2021

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)

RV, 2006

Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)

Si Yo Fuera Rico, 2021 (HBO)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Homepage: Watch with Dad (Series & Movies)

Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)

Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Big Fish, 2003

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Cooking the Perfect Burger, 2019

Cooking the Ultimate Steak, 2019

Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Departed, 2006

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

Ford v. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Hot Ones

How to be a Latin Lover, 2017

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Am Legend, 2007

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

The Middle

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 1960

Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

A Shot in the Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The Return of the Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Revenge of the Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Trail of the Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

Curse of the Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Son of the Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back in Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Rush Hour, 1998

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

RV, 2006

Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Ted, 2012 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

Kids & Family Genre Page: Watch with Dad

Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again

Aquaman (2018)

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

Batman: The Animated Series

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Doctor Who

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Justice League

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Space Jam, 1996

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Tom and Jerry (Classic)

Which title will you be watching with your father figure this Father's Day?