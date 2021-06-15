Feedback

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Is Now A Kentucky Colonel

By Anna Gallegos

June 15, 2021

Judas Priest With Uriah Heep In Concert - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Getty Images

Metal god Rob Halford is now an official Kentucky Colonel.

The Judas Priest front man shared a photo of himself with a framed certificate signed by Gov. Kevin Beshear on Monday, June 14.

“thank you governor and the people’s of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that’s making good things happen," Halford wrote on Instagram.

While he can call himself Col. Halford now, the title doesn't come with any military or political power. It's a recognition Kentucky governors can give for "noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation," according to the Kentucky Colonels website.

Halford is originally from England, but it's not uncommon for people with no obvious ties to Kentucky to become colonels.

The Kentucky Colonels is also a philanthropic organization that supports nonprofits in the Bluegrass State.

Colonel Harland Sanders will forever be the best known Kentucky colonel, but the honor has gone to a number of well-known musicians, including:

