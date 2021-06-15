Kelly Clarkson On Botox Fears: 'I'm Gonna Have Every Wrinkle In The World'

Kelly Clarkson does not want to revert to plastic surgery as she ages.

During her new interview with actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, The Voice judge, 39, spoke about her plastic surgery fears, admitting that she thinks there's "room for everything" in the industry to decide to do what they want as they age in Hollywood. "I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face," she said during the chat. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin."

Clarkson went on to confess that she's hoping that she's no longer in the industry by the time that she starts showing visible signs of aging, but that she simultaneously welcomes the opportunity to show off her wrinkles. "I hope I'm still having my talk show and I hope people see this is what it looks like, this is how you look when you get older; it's fine," she explained.

Part of that approach comes with Clarkson's understanding that not all business associates view identity the same way that she does. "Everybody would always try to micromanage everything and try to get you to be something that you're not. That's been the hardest challenge," she explained, before admitting that some managers would probably have an issue with how she looked during that very interview.

"No manager would ever want me to do this. I have no makeup on and my hair in (braids). I'm comfortable and I was potting plants and doing gardening stuff and I had the morning off so I didn't want to have to get (all glammed up)," she continued.