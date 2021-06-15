Man Told Police He Killed Another Man Because He Wanted To Go To Jail

Authorities in the Austrian city Innsbruck said that a man admitted to killing another person because he wanted to go to prison. The 29-year-old man, who was not identified by the police, stalked his victim and lured them into an ambush.

The suspect told the police he made the decision to murder somebody several weeks ago and selected his 70-year-old victim. It is unclear if the suspect knew the man he killed or why he chose him. Once he had his victim trapped, he stabbed the man multiple times in the head and neck.

After the brutal killing, the man, who was reportedly unemployed, walked into a police station in the town of Kufstein, which is near the German border, and turned himself in. He said that he was unhappy with his life and wanted to go to jail.

Authorities confirmed his story during an interrogation, and he was transferred to a prison in Innsbruck where he will face charges of murder.