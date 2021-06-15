Meghan Markle & Princess Diana 'Both Wanted Something From The Queen'

Over the past few years, Meghan Markle has often been compared to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The comparisons ramped up after Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview back in March. Like Princess Diana had done during a BBC interview in 1995, Meghan detailed the trying times she faced as a member of the Royal Family.

Royal expert Matthew Dennison, author of The Queen: An Elegant New Biography of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, believes there is one distinct way Diana and Meghan were alike. Dennison argues that both Meghan and Diana wanted Queen Elizabeth to be more open with them when it came to discussing their feelings. "The Queen doesn’t talk about her own feelings and she doesn’t encourage others to talk about their feelings either," Dennison wrote.

According to Dennison, the Princess of Wales "had meeting after meeting with the Queen, who ultimately felt it was the same conversation happening over and over again." Though she tried to have emotional conversations with Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions, Diana "never forgot who her mother-in-law was and that provided a barrier that was not of the Queen’s making."

When it came to Meghan's relationship with Her Majesty, however, Dennison says he doesn't know that the Duchess of Sussex was ever "overawed" by Queen Elizabeth's role. "Meghan was a grown woman with experience of life when she joined the royal family whereas Diana was a young girl," he explained. "But I think both women wanted something from the Queen that they didn’t get."

During Meghan's interview with Oprah, she claimed the long-reigning monarch was "always wonderful" to her. Meghan also described her husband's grandmother as "warm and inviting and really welcoming" and she "really loved being in her company."