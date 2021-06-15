Feedback

Michelle Williams Reacts To Calls To Cancel Destiny’s Child’s ‘Cater 2 U’

June 15, 2021

Michelle Williams isn't here for the Internet trying to cancel Destiny's Child classic, "Cater 2 U."

17 years after the track's release, some Twtiter users are calling for the song to not only be canceled but to be reclassified as a “slave” song, citing its "submissive" lyrics.

"Beyoncé lost me in the first verse when she said 'my life would be purposeless without you,'" one Twitter user wrote. "Then she followed later with 'I’ll brush your hair. Put your durag onnnn' Do you know how particular black men are about their durag tying technique? It’s too much."

For weeks Twitter users have shared their opinions of the track — some agreeing that the song needs to be canceled while others are refusing to trash the song — Destiny's Child's very own, Michelle finally weighed in, sharing a hilarious video responding to those calling for the song to be canceled.

“My name is Merleen and I just read that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child," Michelle said while in character. "Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your lil pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child. Uh uh.”

She also captioned the post, “I know it was all jokes but Merleen still wants to add her commentary!!”

