Missouri Couple Suing Convenience Store After Woman Slips On Banana Peel

A St. Louis woman and her husband are suing QuickTrip Corporation after the woman slipped on a banana peel in the convenience store's parking lot.

According to the St. Louis Record, Julie Hart and her husband James Hart filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County against QuikTrip for negligence and loss of consortium.

The complaint states that Julie fell after stepping on a banana peel in the QuikTrip parking lot when she got out of her car.

Julie alleges that she suffered "severe bodily injuries to her left hip and leg." In addition, she claims the fall cost her more than $200,000 after she needed multiple surgeries to repair a torn labrum and two total left hip replacements.

The complaint also states that James alleges that he suffered the loss of consortium, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counseling training, and support of his wife.

The hearts are seeking monetary compensation for medical expenses, lost wages of over $10,000, punitive damages for loss of consortium, court costs, and attorney fees, the St. Louis Record reported.

The defendant, QuikTrip Corporation, removed the case to federal court, meaning the state no longer has jurisdiction over the case.

QuikTrip currently operates over 800 stores in various regions of the United States.